Nikki Haley visits Western Wall in Jerusalem

Nikki Haley at the Western Wall June 26 2019 .
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKON/ YISRAEL HAYOM)
Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Wednesday and placed a note in it, as per the practice of making a wish at the holy site.
This is Haley's first visit to Israel since she left office.
Haley is in the country as a special guest of honor at a conference dealing with U.S.-Israeli relations held by the Israel Hayom newspaper.
Haley, who is very much loved in Israel for the support she showed the Jewish state while in office, recently had a mural painted
with her depiction at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.
The current acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N. is Jonathan Cohen, who will be replaced by Kelly Craft.
