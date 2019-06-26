Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Nikki Haley visits Western Wall in Jerusalem

The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. is in the country ahead of a press conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 26, 2019 18:26
Nikki Haley visits Western Wall in Jerusalem

Nikki Haley at the Western Wall June 26 2019 . (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKON/ YISRAEL HAYOM)

 
Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Wednesday and placed a note in it, as per the practice of making a wish at the holy site.

Haley is in the country as a special guest of honor at a conference dealing with U.S.-Israeli relations held by the Israel Hayom newspaper.

This is Haley's first visit to Israel since she left office.
Haley, who is very much loved in Israel for the support she showed the Jewish state while in office, recently had a mural painted with her depiction at Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.

The current acting U.S. ambassador to the U.N. is Jonathan Cohen, who will be replaced by Kelly Craft.     

