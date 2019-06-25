Nintendo’s second retail store in the world opens in Tel Aviv

A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Nintendo has only two retail stores in the world — one in New York, and now one in Tel Aviv.
The official Nintendo retail store opened on Monday at Dizengoff Center, 14 years after the first store opened in New York in Rockefeller Center. A third official store is scheduled to open in Tokyo in the fall.
Nintendo products were only recently introduced to the Israeli market, according
to the Hebrew-language GeekTime website. Prior to March, Israelis had to purchase consoles and games abroad.
