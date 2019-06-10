Nitzan Horowitz announces Meretz leadership bid

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former journalist and Knesset Member Nitzan Horowitz announced on Monday that he will run for leadership of the left-wing Meretz party, saying, "I decided to run because our free and democratic Israel is in danger and I will fight for this freedom. We have a second chance to correct what happened in the last elections and to make a strong left, and we must not miss this opportunity. "



Horowitz previously served two terms as an MK from 2009-2015 on the Meretz list and as a journalist for Channel 10.

"We are Left and we are proud of it because we want to be free in this land, because it is the most Israeli thing to be: to be a free people in our country - free of religious coercion, free from discrimination, racism and occupation," Horowitz said. "We have the opportunity to rebuild the Left. If we do not come to our senses and fix other forces, we will not have a 'next time'. Join me and make the change together. "Horowitz called on the Left to unite ahead of the upcoming elections and went on to accuse Netanyahu of "selling" the Israeli public to the ultra-Orthodox parties, adding "the ultra-Orthodox demand the separation of women from the coalition agreement, Smotrich and the Kahanists do not settle for annexing the territories and want to settle in our homes and turn us into a halakhic state, and Netanyahu is the worst because he wants to abandon our children's education to these people. Meretz, headed by me, will fight to the brink, not give up an inch, and lead the struggle to defend democracy. ""The party needs and can return to its high points, add additional forces and be the main axis of the Left in Israel," Horowitz wrote in a statement sent to Meretz voters. "Meretz has excellent parliamentarians and dedicated activists throughout the country."

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



