Noam, Otzma Yehudit to run together in September elections

Itamar Ben-Gvir in Shuk Machane Yehuda on March 24, 2019.
(photo credit: MATANEL RAHAMIM)
Far-right parties Noam and Otzma Yehudit announced that they will be running together to “save the votes of those who are loyal to the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel,” Maariv reported on Wednesday.
Noam announced it will submit its full list on Thursday evening to the electoral committee.
Anti-LGBT, hard-line religious-Zionist party Noam claimed in the past that the IDF and the Ministry of Education "had been taking over by Reform Jews and LGBTQ groups."
Leading the list is attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir. The second and third places are to be filled by Noam Party leaders and the fourth seat is reserved for Boston-born far-right activist Baruch Marzel.
The announcement is essentially a negotiating tactic for Otzma, which has been frozen out of unity talks between the New Right, Bayit Yehudi and National Union.
Leaders of those parties are unwilling to offer the No. 4 or No. 5 spots on a combined list that Otzma is demanding and, according to Ben-Gvir, have not been in contact with him for negotiations over the last 10 days.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
