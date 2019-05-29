Odeh mocks Netanyahu: Bibi to recognize Nakba if Arabs join coalition

ARABS HAVE full representation in the Knesset, with MKs such as Ayman Odeh (Joint List)..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In a speech Wednesday night in the Knesset plenary, MK Ayman Odeh, head of Hadash, mocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his desperation for parties to join his coalition.
Netanyahu had reportedly offered four ministries to Labor on condition they would join his coalition.
Watch the video (in Hebrew, with English script below).
My friends and fellow MKs: I have a dramatic announcement.
I apologize before you, my friends MK Ahmed Tibi And Ayda that I did not tell you. The prime minister spoke to me seven minutes ago.
He told me he is prepared to withdraw from the occupied territories, and to cancel the Nation State Law, and that he is in favor of not just civil equality for Arabs, but also nationalistic equality. And, he is willing to recognize the Nakba and repair the historic mistreatment [of Arabs].
I do not know what to respond to him.
He tells me only [to support] the Immunity Law and the law to bypass the High Court - and I didn’t even have time to consult with you, and I look at the clock, at when I need to respond to him...
