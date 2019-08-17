Odeh to Barak: 'Get off the public stage, you should be left in the past'

Chairman of the Joint List, Ayman Odeh, on Saturday called for number 10 in the Democratic Union Party, former prime minister Ehud Barak, to remove his candidacy.



This comes after a tweet by Barak, where he wrote: "Arden, Petah Tikva is not Umm al-Hiran, citizens are allowed to demonstrate."

אין צורך לסייע לנתניהו ללבות שנאה. גם עודה יודע היטב. אי ההבנה של הניסוח הובהרה: ׳באום אל חיראן טויחה החקירה. לא ניתן שזה יקרה שוב׳.

ניצול אי הבנה לחרחור ריב בין יהודים לערבים - זה לא שותפות. זה המשך שיתוף הפעולה הבזוי עם נתניהו.

תפקידנו: לקדם דיאלוג בדרך לממשלת שינוי. זה אומץ. — אהוד ברק (@barak_ehud) August 17, 2019

ברק, גם באום אל חיראן מותר להפגין!



תשמור את ההתנצלויות והבהרות לעצמך. אחריות אמיתית היא לרדת מהבמה הציבורית. בשביל להלחם למען עתיד משותף צריך להשאיר אותך בעבר. pic.twitter.com/dZHEw6hoT3 — Ayman Odeh (@AyOdeh) August 17, 2019

In the video, Odeh said: "Barak, also in Umm al-Hiran, people are allowed to demonstrate. Nineteen years have passed since you were responsible for the killing of thirteen Arab citizens because they took to the streets. We learned the hard way that there are more important things than just Bibi politics."At the same time, he also addressed Barak's apology for the events of October 2000, saying that "We have already seen the apology for your cynical elections for Mizrahim, a real responsibility is to step down from the public stage. To replace the right-wing government and fight for a future of partnership should leave you in the past."MK Amtans Shahadeh joined Odeh, saying: "Despite Barak's desperate attempts to cover up or obscure his racist and condescending worldview towards the Arab population, he is failing again and telling his truth.Barak was and remains a racist towards the Arab population, believing to the depth of his heart in the inferiority of his position and discovering that there are indeed privileges for the Jews."The same lightning, concerned about freedom of speech, ordered the murder of 13 Arab guys at the October 2000 events. Lightning, along with the so-called Democratic Camp, are being revealed again. "Last night, seven protesters protested in Kfar Ganim neighborhood in Fatah. Police said the protesters violated police instructions as they marched along the synagogue's attorney general's path. According to police, they refused the police's request to accompany the police station, And interrupted the police officers in their duties.

