Ofer Maximov to be released from prison after 17 years

Ofer Maximov, who was jailed in 2003 for stealing approximately NIS 250 million from the now defunct Trade Bank, will be released from prison, the parole committee ruled on Wednesday.



The Prosecutor's Office currently has seven days to file an appeal on Maximov's release, otherwise the ruling will take effect immediately upon the passing of those seven days.

54-year-old Maximov who Initiated the huge embezzlement of the Trade Bank, began serving his sentence in March 2003, and has so far served almost 17 out of his 18 years in prison.Maximov's sister, Eti Alon , was released from prison in 2016 after serving 14 years in prison for assisting her brother in committing the crime. Over the years, he appealed to the parole committee several times, when the last appeal was made in December 2018."Maximov was the main Initiator of the huge embezzlement of the Trade Bank, the crimes were made under his directive and for him and for his benefit," the prosecution claimed on his last appeal. "His behavior throughout the affair was characterized by deceit, exploitation of those closest to him, robbery and greed. The astronomical amounts stolen in the affair were spent for illegal purposes of financing his bets and covering his debts in the gray market."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });