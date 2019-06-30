Off-duty police officer shoots and kills 18-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An off-duty police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old Ethiopian Israeli man Sunday evening.



The young man's death was confirmed at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after he was first spotted in critical condition by rescue forces. The grave incident, whose circumstances have yet to be clarified, will be investigated by the Department for the Investigation of Police (DIP) in the State Prosecutor's Office. Police units arrived at the scene of a reported shooting and when looking into the incident, realized that an off duty officer had been in a playground area with his wife and his three children when he saw a fight nearby, according to the police.



"He approached the group of people that were involved in the fight and after making clear to the group that he was a policeman, they started throwing stones at him," the police said in a statement.



According to the off-duty officer, he felt his life was in danger and pulled out his pistol and shot one of the boys.



Large police forces from the Nesher area and a coastal district arrived at the scene and began an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Due to the fact that this was an incident in which a policeman's pistol was fired, it is inevitable that he will be interrogated by the Police Investigation Unit (PID).



In contrast to other incidents, the police refrained from giving particulars about the individuals for more than two hours, except for a brief laconic notice, due to the fact that a policeman was involved in the incident.



"When I got to the scene, I saw the wounded man lying unconscious in the middle of the road, without a pulse and without breathing," a senior Magen David Adom medic, Gal Stavsky, said. "I gave him immediate medical treatment that included applying pressure to stop the bleeding and he was quickly transferred to Rambam Hospital's intensive care unit. MDA medics continued to perform resuscitation until he arrived to the hospital, as his condition was critical."



The police said that the officer was injured in the upper part of the body and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, as well.



