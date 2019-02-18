Office Depot opens 2 duty-free shops

RANI ZIM, Office Depot owner, Elad Chief Rabbi Mordehai Malka and deputy director-general of Israel Airports Authority Yoram Shapira inaugurate a new store with a mezuzah. (photo credit: MORAG BITAN)

Office Depot has opened a 290 sq.m. duty-free store at Terminal 1 and a 670 sq.m. store at Terminal 3. The two new duty-free shops at Ben-Gurion Airport will operate under the brand Touchit.

Office Depot invested NIS 8 million to renovate and upgrade the two duty-free shops, which include the largest variety of mobile phones and gaming products in Israel.

Duty-free products, including leading Chinese mobile phone brands such as Wai and Shiyumi, can be ordered from the store and shipped to the customer’s home.

The chain reached agreements with all the suppliers for direct work in order to enable them to conduct regular operations and competitive prices.

The stores offer products in every field including leading manufacturers such as Nespresso, Dyson, Wai, Merley, DGI, and Rahafim.

Duty-free Touchit stores are different in design from stores that have operated in these areas.

The shops are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week (except for Yom Kippur) and the shifts will be operated according to the passengers’ loads at Ben-Gurion Airport, seasonality, and other professional parameters.

The duty-free shops are operated as a network in their own right and not as part of Office Depot branches.

Rani Zim, the owner of the Office Depot network, noted that having won the tender at a cost of NIS 53.9 million per year, the chain is now the leader in the sector. The expectation is that in 2019, duty-free sales by Touchit will be 10% higher than the sales turnover in 2018, estimated at NIS 350 million, he said.

Last year, 12.5 million passengers passed through Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

