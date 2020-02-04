The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Omer Adam to fill in for Eden Ben Zaken in Tel Aviv February 20

Her representative, Ofer Menachem, explained that the decision was made so that the singer could be at the peak of her abilities when performing, and not take careless medical risks.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 13:00
Omer Adam (photo credit: MOSHE NACHUMOVICH/ PR)
Israeli singer-songwriter Omer Adam will be replacing fellow performer Eden Ben Zaken at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena February 20, after Zaken had to pull out due to late-stage pregnancy complications.
With the looming show being nearly sold out, Zaken posted a personal message on social media to her fans explaining that she needed to drop out of the show due after experiencing spells of dizziness, weakness and various other medical complications late in her pregnancy.
Zaken will instead will be performing in August after officially cancelling the show so that she can give fans the best experience possible, according to the singer - while her longtime friend Adam takes Zaken place and show slot in two weeks time.
While die-hard fans of Zaken might be upset the singer had to postpone, the majority of Israelis won't be too sad as Adam's incredible star power within the country normally sells out arenas in minutes.
Concert go-ers who already organized reservations will not need to exchange their tickets or re-book seating for Adam's upcoming event. However, those that was to cancel must call *2207 to make said arrangements.


