The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On the spectrum: The many colors of Jerusalem on view during white night

Wouldn’t it be nice to feel good about the municipality? Wouldn’t it be great to pay our housing taxes and, maybe, even our parking fines with a smile on our face?

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 16:45
Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (photo credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)
Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
(photo credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)

Wouldn’t it be nice to feel good about the municipality? Wouldn’t it be great to pay our housing taxes and, maybe, even our parking fines with a smile on our face? OK, so that may stretching things a little too far, but those of us who go along to the Spectrum shebang over at city hall on December 19 may come away with a lingering feel-good luster about the people who run the Jerusalem urban facilities and services.
Spectrum – which the organizers also call White Night, and which was thought up by Arts and Culture Department honcho Yoram Braverman – kicks off at 8 p.m. and runs through until 2 a.m. The promo video adds a titillating subtitle of “the arts takeover of city hall,” which is a pretty succinct description of the happening.
Einat Gomel, head of the municipality’s Events Department, is happy with the moniker. “Of course, Spectrum can have connotations relating to autism. But Jerusalem is on the spectrum,” she notes. “It is on the spectrum of everything – of religion, on a philosophy of life, on the interface between East and West, of everything. Jerusalem is located at the meeting point of everything.” There may be some other cultural, religious, ethnic and sociopolitical strands around the world that our capital does not, in fact, encompass, but you get Gomel’s multifaceted point.
The name of the event also infers an eclectic and polychromic corrective approach. “This also talks about a sort of spectrum of color, of the relationship between art and the municipality, which is perceived as being very gray and bureaucratic and generic,” Gomel says.
She might have added that, for many of us, city hall is almost solely about shelling out for services. Gomel and her city hall cohorts were keen to offer us the opportunity of adjusting that mindset next week. “It is specifically in these places [such as the Collections Department] that we are introducing artistic, colorful, different content, at night. We hope that the next time you go there to pay a bill, you’ll remember this fun event,” Gomel laughs.
The “fun event” takes in a range of workshops, performance, dance, concerts, exhibitions and parties at all kinds of spots – some very surprising – across the municipality compound. As the event blurb puts it: “this proves that it is possible, through creativity and support for art, to turn the Collections Division into a cultural domain, and the mayor’s office into a place for piyutim (liturgical song), the plenum into a concert hall and the municipal parking lot into a giant party location.” The live musical entertainment lineup takes in some top class acts, including Arabic music troupe Firqat Al-Nur, and internationally renowned indie band Lola Marsh.
Mayor Moshe Lion appears to be well and truly on board the Spectrum venture. Not only is he accommodating a piyutim concert in his own workplace, he will be joining in the fun himself. Apparently, Lion was blessed with no small amount of talent in the singing department, and will display that in the company of a bunch of like-minded instrumentalists.
THERE ARE surprises almost everywhere you look in the program, such as the hands on slot scheduled at the Archives Department, which will be overseen by artist Ruth Hoff. “This is a sort of memory database,” Gomel explains. “You go from station to station in the department, and you are asked about your memories, with Ruth’s help.” There will be a bunch of artists on hand, too, to portray your personal recollections in a more creative format.
The seemingly incongruous setting will also fill a role in the evolving creative process. “The artists come from different disciplines, so that will come across,” says Gomel. “And the archives are also a place where all the gifts given to the various mayors are stored, and Ruth will relate to all that too.”
There is also an intriguing and eminently appropriate exhibition lined up. Award-winning photographer Eli Singalovski has a thing about architecture in general, and the four works he will display at Spectrum indicate he places a sensitive and understanding finger on his camera release button.
The four structures in question include two instantly recognizable downtown features, as well as a couple of apartment blocks that appear to be representative of a more generic slew of buildings. I put it to Singalovski that, among other epithets, Jerusalem has always been known as a city with an unforgiving masonic aesthetic. Writers across the centuries have depicted the rough landscape around the city and, in more recent times, the fabled Jerusalem Stone façade ruling introduced by late iconic mayor Teddy Kollek. But Singalovski’s works present the harsh exterior in a softer, gentler, light – literally.
That, apparently, was the point. “That, basically, is what the work is about,” he notes. “I have been working with architecture for many years as a subject, in Israel and abroad, but the original idea was to talk about the people via the architecture. I didn’t want to address the building, just as a building, rather to relate to the building as a go-between, with signs and testimony of the people who live in it and use it.”
That is an intriguing approach, especially considering that his pictures of the Clal Building, Amir Center and apartment blocks in Kiryat Hayovel and on Koresh Street, in the center of the city, show not a single living soul. Singalovski, instead, takes the subliminal line. He leaves it up to us, the viewers, to complete the human and human-esque picture. “The idea was to photograph the buildings in this way, to get as close as possible to a portrait picture – as portrait picture of a building taken in a studio. Like taking a picture of a person in the studio, against a black backdrop.”
That may sound a little strange, but you get that. Singalovski took the pictures at night, using long exposure, and the end result is an image which is appealing and inviting. It is, indeed, as if the structures in question have a persona, if not personality, of their own. “I wanted to leave out all the stuff that I think is irrelevant. I wanted to take nighttime pictures in order to detach the building from its surroundings, with a black sky. That was designed to help the viewer focus on all the details of the building.”
Therein lies the human reference. We see laundry hanging on a line and can, possibly, imagine who the wearers are. There are air conditioners and old satellite dishes, bicycle and scooters, cars and the odd indoor light. Who are these people? Are there youngsters living there who, the following morning, jumped on their bicycle and rode to school? Who are the beneficiaries of the hot water stored in rooftop containers? “There are balconies that have been closed off and changed – say in the Amir Center building,” Singalovski observes. “Who did that? And why?”
Spectrum may be the harbinger of more, similarly veined, fare further down the line. We want to open the municipality at different times, to add different content and show the public a different face,” Gomel continues. “We hope this event becomes a fixture, that it becomes a tradition.”
The initiative is also targeted and two specific categories of Jerusalemites. “There are two audiences that we want ‘to convince’ to attend our events – municipality personnel of the various departments, and the general public.” The latter is a given, but why should employees, who spend five days a week at city hall, need to be “convinced” to go to the event? Surely they know the score, from firsthand, long-term range.
I’d missed the point. Gomel was talking about the need to get municipality staff on board the spirit of the new project. “We want to persuade them that it is worthwhile and that it is okay for members of the public to go into their offices, and that all will be well with that, and that the interface between art and the municipality is welcome and profitable.”
Leon says that Spectrum is part of a more expansive drive to give the arts a much-needed boost in Jerusalem. “I am a former businessman and I understand the soul of the individual artist,” he says, “the artist who has to fight for his artistic work. Spectrum is another step by us to support artists and make culture and artist accessible to the general public, through the municipality’s people, infrastructures and creativity.”
Hopefully Spectrum will achieve all that, and become an annual fixture.


Tags Jerusalem moshe lion jerusalem municipality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by