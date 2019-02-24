One dead, seven injured as bus and car collide near Sea of Galilee

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A woman has been killed, and three others wounded after an Egged bus and a car collided on Route 92 near Kibbutz Ein Gev, close to the Sea of Galilee.



Photographs from the scene showed the mangled remains of a crushed car, while an Egged Bus, the line 843, sustained major damage to its front and windshield.

Magen David Adom spokesman Zaki Heller said that following an accident between a bus and a private vehicle on Route 92, “MDA paramedics determined the death of a woman and provided medical treatment to several passengers on the bus who were lightly injured.“They were later evacuated to hospital,” he added.Five emergency personnel teams, including firefighters, were on the scene to deal with the aftermath of the collision.Soon after, senior MDA medic Yehuda Leibowitz who was also on the scene described the accident as “very serious.”“When we arrived, we noticed a crushed private vehicle close to the bus. In the driver's seat a young woman of about 21 was trapped,” Leibowitz said. “She was unconscious with a severe systemic injury.”He said that paramedics “tried to give her treatment while she was being rescued by firefighters and after she was rescued, we performed medical examinations. She had no signs of life and we were forced to pronounce her dead.“We gave medical treatment to seven other passengers on the bus who were moderately to lightly injured and evacuated to hospital," Leibowitz said.Israel Police confirmed in a statement that the deceased was the driver of the private vehicle. “The cause of the accident is still unclear, and road accident examiners are working on the scene, collecting findings and opening an investigation,” it said.The accident comes just two weeks after two people were killed and 42 others were injured in a bus accident outside the West Bank settlement of Beit Horon.At the time, police said that the accident occurred when the bus hit a private van that had stopped on the left-side shoulder of the highway to assist another vehicle in an unrelated accident.

