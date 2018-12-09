One killed, two injured in car accident near Gaza Strip

The scene after a fatal car accident near the Gaza border, December 9th, 2018 (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Arie Lahav, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident near the Gaza Strip border on Sunday, local authorities said. Lahav was 80 years old.
Two others were badly injured, including Lahav’s nine-year-old granddaughter, who suffered injuries in her head and limbs. The girl was staying with her grandfather for Hanukkah.
A man in his 40s with injuries to his upper torso was rescued from the other vehicle. Primary observations of the accident reported a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured were evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.
The fatal accident occurred on route number 2410, near Kisufim, early on Sunday morning.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>