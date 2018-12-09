50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

One killed, two injured in car accident near Gaza Strip

A man in his was 50s declared dead, while a 9 year old and another man in his 40s were badly injured.

By ALON EINHORN
December 9, 2018 08:28

The scene after a fatal car accident near the Gaza border, December 9th, 2018 (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)

The scene after a fatal car accident near the Gaza border, December 9th, 2018 (Credit: MDA Spokesperson)

 
Arie Lahav, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was pronounced dead at the scene of a car accident near the Gaza Strip border on Sunday, local authorities said. Lahav was 80 years old.

Two others were badly injured, including Lahav’s nine-year-old granddaughter, who suffered injuries in her head and limbs. The girl was staying with her grandfather for Hanukkah.

A man in his 40s with injuries to his upper torso was rescued from the other vehicle. Primary observations of the accident reported a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured were evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.


The fatal accident occurred on route number 2410, near Kisufim, early on Sunday morning.

