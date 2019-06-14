One of Israel's largest chess tournaments coming to Netanya

Players in the Israeli Chess Federation..
(photo credit: YOAV NISSENBOIM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
One of Israel's largest chess tournaments will be hosted this year in Netanya, where the best of the world's players and five of Israel's best chess players will compete in a closed masters competition.
Among the visitors will be US vice-champion and former Cuba champion Dominingues Perez and former Russian chess champion and current Russia speed-chess champion Schniel Dubov.
The five Israeli chess players are the top five of the country, including Brosi Gelfand, former world champion Maxim Rodstein, Tamir Nevati, Ilia Smirin, and Israeli champion who came out of retirement after over 30 years, Alon Grinfeld.
An open chess tournament will occur parallel to the closed masters' tournament, allowing 150 participants from Israel and around the world to come and compete.
The event, initiated by the Israeli Chess Federation, will take place inside the Netanya soccer stadium in cooperation with the Netanya Municipality. Roman Abramovich, Jewish Russian billionaire and businessman who is known for owning the soccer team Chelsea F.C., is one of the event's sponsors.
"Saudi Arabia has hosted world championship competitions and Israeli chess players did not receive entrance visas and therefore could not participate," said head of the Israeli Chess Federation Moshe Shalev. "We see this competition in Netanya as a response to this boycott."
The competition, taking place from June 23 to July 3, will be broadcast live on the Israeli Chess Federation website
.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>