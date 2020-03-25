The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Only 50 respirators left in Israel's emergency medical warehouses

A severe shortage of medical equipment was found in the emergency warehouses for hospitals.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 25, 2020 04:41
MDA paramedics evacuate a wounded man after he was stabbed in the Old City. (photo credit: MDA)
MDA paramedics evacuate a wounded man after he was stabbed in the Old City.
(photo credit: MDA)
Only 50 respirators are left in the Health Ministry's emergency warehouses, channel 13 reports. On top of that, there's been another report of an argument that broke out between the Health Ministry's CEO Moshe Bar Siman Tov and his deputy, Prof, Itamar Grotto, regarding the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus.
According to the report, grotto, the deputy CEO, has said in meeting where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, where he estimated that the true number of people sick with COVID-19 is actually 50 times the number currently available, "I my estimation, there are 50,000 people carrying the virus".
CEO Siman Tov, who was present at the meeting, dismissed the estimate of his deputy, and said: "There aren't 50,000 people sick. We may be wrong, but not by such a margin. How do we know this? according to the number of patients currently in hospitals. That's why it's a baseless estimate"
Another testament to the many controversies of the heads of the Health Ministry, is what Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman said where he disagreed with the position presented by the Ministry itself.
"I think we're doing better. There's nothing to discuss except what it is we see" Litzman said and added: "I don't think a full shut down is necessary for anyone who isn't over 70. We need to consider further steps, but not a full shut down, the public has yet to adjust to the previous measures."
Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman announced in a government meeting dealing with the coronavirus that "No shortage of respirators is expected" These things were said after it was reported that there are only 50 respirators left in the Health Ministry's emergency warehouses.


