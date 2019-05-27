Open war between Israeli legal establishment, government

Ayelet Shaked at a meeting, January 17th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
The gloves are not just off, they have been tossed out the window.
Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked let loose massive salvos against each other's rival camps at a conference in Eilat on Tuesday.
Hayut quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to judges at a swearing in ceremony around 18 months ago when he emphasized the need to defend judicial independence, and asked rhetorically, "what has changed?"
The Supreme Court president attacked both the specific initiatives being considering by the incoming coalition government, which would reduce the authority of the judicial branch, as well as what she called "extremely inappropriate" verbiage being used to deride the court.
Not to be outdone, Shaked, in her last major speech as justice minister following her political party's failure to make it into the Knesset, slammed the judicial branch for treating any reduction of its powers as anti-democratic.
The outgoing justice minister also attacked top former legal officials, Supreme Court chief justices and chief prosecutors, who in recent days called the incoming government's new initiatives threats to democracy.
While the picture is still unclear, the government has been considering new bills which, at their maximum, would prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on Netanyahu's bribery case while he is prime minister, limit the court's authority to rule on a range of policy issues such as the migrants issue and changing the makeup or appointment process of the Supreme Court itself.
