Oren Hazan unlikely to serve in next Knesset

Oren Hazan confonts the families of terrorists from Gaza.
(photo credit: SPOKESPERSON FOR MK OREN HAZAN)
The most recent Likud primary list places Oren Hazan in slot 35, which means he is unlikely to be a member of the next Knesset.
Most recent polls place Likud at around 30 seats.
Hazan was a controversial MK, not in his policies, but in how he used social networks, snapped selfies and regularly said the most uncanny statements.
For example, in November, Hazan received an unprecedented punishment from the Knesset Ethics Committee, after he called disabled Meretz MK Ilan Gilon “a half-human” when Gilon was speaking from the rostrum in the Knesset plenum.
The month before, Zionist Union MK Hilik Bar filed complaints with police and the Knesset Ethics Committee, accusing Likud MK Oren Hazan of incitement to murder B'Tselem's Director-General Hagai El-Ad.
Hazan had posted a poster of El-Ad on Facebook that said “Wanted” in English and “Alive or dead” in Spanish. In his post, Hazan complained about El-Ad’s testimony against Israel to the United Nations Security Council and asked the public to help him get to El-Ad.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
