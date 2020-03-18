Orthodox Tel Aviv synagogue begins virtual online prayer services

The Yachad liberal Orthodox synagogue in Tel Aviv has begun holding virtual prayer services over the Zoom online video conferencing service in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the danger of spreading and becoming exposed to the virus at communal prayers.

On Wednesday, the community held its first virtual morning prayer service which attracted 100 worshippers, men and women, who participated remotely.

Yachad has now decided to hold daily prayer services in the morning and evening during the coronavirus crisis.

The Yachad morning prayer services will be held at 7:30am, after which there will be a Daf Yomi Talmud lesson at 8:00am, and a children’s prayer service at 8:30am.

Aviad Friedman who runs the synagogue wrote on his Facebook page that the evening prayer service will be held at 8:00pm, and a Bible study lesson held immediately afterwards at 8:10pm.

Communal Jewish prayer is traditionally performed with a quorum, a minyan in Hebrew, of ten worshippers, and there are central parts of the prayer service which can only be said with a minyan.

And Jewish law generally stipulates that a minyan cannot be formed without the individual worshippers being in the place and vicinity as each other

Rabbi Benny Lau, a prominent liberal religious-Zionist leader, who participated in the Wednesday morning service sent a request to a respected arbiter of Jewish law Rabbi Eliezer Melamed asking which communal prayers could be said in Yachad’s virtual minyan.

Melamed said that due to doubts regarding the exact meaning of the terms “place” and “voice” in the context of communal prayer and Jewish law, a virtual gathering (via Zoom) “cannot be defined as a minyan in all aspects.”

Melamed ruled however that the mourners kaddish, a mourners prayer said by those who have recently lost close family members, and the rabbis kaddish can be recited in such a minyan.

He said that in addition the “Barchu” blessing can be recited in a time of need “when there is value for all the virtual community to pray together.”

Lau noted that Melamed had said that at difficult times it was perfectly permissible to pray alone and not in a minyan as is customary.

“There is a great gap between the language of religion and the language of Jewish law,” said Lau however.

“In the language of religion there are internal, spiritual needs that reach to the depths and root of a person’s soul,” he continued, in explanation as to why he and others who pray three times a day on a daily basis feel the ongoing need to pray in a minyan.