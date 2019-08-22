Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Osher Ad signs deal with Zim Urban Life Kfar Saba

Upon the completion of this transaction 45% of the commercial and entertainment areas at Zim Urban Life Kfar Saba will have been leased.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 02:07
Shopping

Shopping cart. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

The Rani Zim Shopping Centers Group has signed a deal with the retail chain Osher Ad to lease 5,200 sq.m. (including service areas and galleries) in the ZIM Urban Life Kfar Saba project for 10 years.

The value of the transaction is estimated at NIS 52 million.

The supermarket chain intends to invest NIS 20m. in the construction of its Zim Urban Life Kfar Saba branch.

Osher Ad’s turnover in 2018 was NIS 3 billion.

Upon the completion of this transaction 45% of the commercial and entertainment areas at Zim Urban Life Kfar Saba  will have been leased.

The project will include an office campus of 40,000 sq.m. and another 12,000 sq.m. of leisure and commercial space.

To date, the company has invested NIS 100m. in the center.

The Rani Zim Shopping Centers Group is owned by businessman Rani Zim and operates in the commercial real estate sector and owns six shopping centers: Arad, Netivot, Beit She’an, Ma’alot, Umm el-Fahm and Yarka.


Related Content

Hussein al-Taee at SuomiAreena in Pori, 2016
August 22, 2019
Finnish SDP party lets antisemitic, Israel-hating MK off – on a promise

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings