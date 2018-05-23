Other Mideast states appreciate Trump Iran decision, Netanyahu says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Wednesday that other Middle Eastern states shared Israel's appreciation for US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.



"Israel deeply appreciates the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary Pompeo's 12-point plan to block Iran's aggression, and I can tell you with confidence that the appreciation that I just expressed is shared, broadly shared, by many others in the Middle East," Netanyahu said at the International Air Force Commanders' Conference at the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel.





"This is not just an Israeli position," he added.Netanyahu's comments come after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlined Monday a fundamental revamp of American foreign policy as it relates to Iran, saying the Trump administration will embark on an “unprecedented” pressure campaign against the country.The prime minister said he hopes the Iranian leadership in Tehran understands US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Pompeo's speech as an expression of solidarity with Israel against the Islamic Republic. He reaffirmed Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons."I hope that this clear American message was well understood in Tehran. And like the US, we in Israel have no quarrel with the people of Iran. But we are determined to roll back Iran's aggression. We will not let Iran establish military bases in Syria and we will not let Iran develop nuclear weapons" Netanyahu said. "The Israeli Air Force plays a crucial role in implementing this policy and it has done so consistently and effectively now for the past several years."Netanyahu also highlighted Israel's role in fighting Iran: "Iran was not allowed to establish military bases in Syria, and Iran was not allowed to develop nuclear weapons. The Israeli Air Force has played a crucial role in implementing this policy, and has done so consistently and efficiently over the past few years."