Otzma Yehudit: A holy daughter of Israel was killed, deport the murderers

Scene of the crime.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
In response to the brutal murder of 19 year old Ori Ansbacher from Tekoa in Gush Etzion on Thursday, extreme right wing party Otzma Yehudit called on the government to take "actions that will produce deterrence."
"Speaking out of rage over the heinous murder of a holy daughter of Israel...we call [on the government] to act in ways that will produce deterrence," the party said in a press release on Friday.
"A national emergency plan to expel those who seek to murder us who are thirsty for Jewish blood is the only way to prevent the next murder," the party said.
Ansbacher's body was discovered on Thursday in Ein Yael in Jerusalem and she will be laid to rest in her home town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion on Friday.
Ansbacher was a volunteer in the Yeelim youth center in Emek Refaim as part of her national service. Her death is being investigated by police as a possible murder.
At this time the police have not revealed any information that might point to terrorism as the motive to the brutal killing.
