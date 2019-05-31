Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Roughly 36 explosive devices, including hand-grenades were thrown at the IDF stationed along the Gaza security fence to prevent breaches into Israel, Maariv reported.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 31, 2019 17:24
Over 1,000 Palestinian take part in Friday’s March of Return

IDF troops face Palestinian protesters over the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on March 30, a year after they began the ‘Great March of Return’ demonstrations. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

 
Roughly 1,500 Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip are taking part in the Friday protests known as ‘March of Return.’

Roughly 36 explosive devices, including hand-grenades were thrown the IDF stationed along the Gaza security fence to prevent breaches into Israel, Maariv reported.  
 
Friday marks the fourth Friday prayers held during the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the holiday of Laylat al-Qadr set to begin tonight.
 
Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers arrived at Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Police Spokesperson reported on Friday, police units were mobilized in the area of the Old City to prevent any attacks. The prayers ended without any incidents.  
 
On Friday morning a 19-year-old terrorist from the West Bank stabbed a 47-year-old man and a 16-year-old in the Old City of Jerusalem, the terrorist allegedly came to Temple Mount to pray for Ramadan.  
 
He was shot and neutralized by border police.

