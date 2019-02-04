Over half of Israelis say Netanyahu should resign if A-G moves to indict

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
52% of the Israeli public (49.5% of Jews, 66% of Arabs) believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign if Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit recommends that he be indicted in his public corruption cases, while 35.5% believe he can continue serving as prime minister, according to an Israel Democracy Institute Survey put out Monday.
Analyzing the findings by party indicates that only 8% of the Bayit Yehudi and National Union voters, 10% of the Likud voters and 22% of Shas supporters think Netanyahu would need to resign if Mandelblit moves to indict him.
In contrast, 89% of Labor voters, 87% of the Joint List, 86.5% of those saying they affiliate with Israel Resilience, 83% from Yesh Atid and 78% of all Kulanu voters say that the prime minister would need to resign in that circumstance.
Mandelblit is expected to issue a decision before February 21.
The survey was conducted by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion Research and Policy at IDI.
It was conducted by telephone and on the Internet by the Midgam research institute from January 22 to 24.
An IDI statement said that the sample included 600 respondents representing a representative national sample of the adult population of Israel aged 18 and over, with the maximum sampling error for the entire sample at ± 4.1%.
