PA Advisor on Islam warns world ‘will pay’ unless Muslims save Al-Aqsa

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a man waves a Palestinian flag upon entering the Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound, in Jerusalem's Old City July 27, 2017..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Islamic law judge and advisor on Religious and Islamic Affairs Mahmoud Al-Habbash used social media on June 2 to warn Muslims from an alleged “Israeli plot against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.” Palestinian Media Watch reported.
“If the Muslims don’t act now…the entire world will pay dearly,” he went on to say.
This is not the first time he said such things, in a sermon he gave at Moscow Cathedral Mosque he called on Muslims around the world to defend Jerusalem saying it is the embodiment “of the struggle between good and evil.”
In his view, Jews are “evil” and “enemies of Muslims.”
The Moscow Cathedral Mosque was re-opened in 2015 after the original mosque, which was built in 1904, was torn down and rebuilt. PA President Mahmoud Abbas attended the festive opening.