PA Minister slams Israel, ignores brutal murder of 19 year old girl

PA Minister of Religious Affairs Yusuf Ida'is slammed Israeli security forces for extracting the alleged murderer of 19 year old Ori Ansbacher from the Jamal Abd Al-Nasser Mosque in al-Bireh in the West Bank on Friday, less than 48 hours after the body of the young woman was found in the Ein Yael forest in Jerusalem.
She was found naked and with multiple stab wounds. The alleged killer, 29-year-old Arafat Arfiah, was traced due to DNA evidence found in the crime scene and reenacted the crime on Sunday.
Ida'is ignored the murder of the young woman, opting instead to lash out at the IDF for entering the house of prayer "under baseless and unacceptable pretexts" and called it an "attack against a religious and sacred place of worship," Palestinian daily newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported on Saturday.
Non-Muslims are usually able to enter Islamic houses of prayer if invited, yet there is an opinion that only Muslims can enter them freely.
When radical Islamic-militants took control of the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979 French commando teams were asked by the Saudi government to eliminate the radicals, before the operation, all the French servicemen were required to convert to Islam.
