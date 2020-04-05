The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PA bans Israeli goods to prevent spread of coronavirus

In the past, the PA banned the entry of settlement products into Palestinian markets.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 5, 2020 19:04
A Palestinian vendor sells vegetables at a market in Gaza City (photo credit: ISMAIL ZAYDAH / REUTERS)
A Palestinian vendor sells vegetables at a market in Gaza City
(photo credit: ISMAIL ZAYDAH / REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority decided on Sunday to ban the entry of all types of Israeli goods and used items into Palestinian markets in the context its effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The decision, issued by PA Minister of National Economy, Khaled al-Osaily, forbids the distribution and sale of Israeli goods and used materials of any kind in Palestinian markets.
Osaily warned that anyone who violates the decision, which goes into effect on Sunday, would be held legally accountable.
He also emphasized that his ministry, together with the PA security forces, has already been making an effort to implement a law that combats settlement products, which was approved by PA President Mahmoud Abbas in 2010.
That law states that all settlement products are illegal and Palestinians are banned from trading in them or dealing with services provided by settlements. The law also prohibits Palestinians from providing goods or services to settlements. According to the legislation, anyone who violates the law would face two to five years imprisonment and a NIS 50,000 fine.
Sunday’s decision came hours after the PA “governor” of Jerusalem, Adnan Gheith, warned Arab residents of Jerusalem not to purchase goods or used items from religious Jews on the eve of the Jewish Holiday of Passover on the pretext that they may contaminated with coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the PA Ministry of Health announced that nine more Palestinians who have tested positive for the virus, bringing up the total confirmed cases to 226.
A senior official with PA Ministry of Health said his ministry was considering closing the Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem after an infected patient from Jenin visited the facility. The official said the ministry was considering turning the hospital into a center for patients infected with coronavirus.


