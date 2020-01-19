Palestinian newspaper: One murder can prevent Holocaust remembrance event

The Palestinian Authority’s daily newspaper Al-Hayat al-Jadida (The New Life) printed an opinion piece on Saturday calling on readers to carry out murders in Jerusalem to halt the upcoming diplomatic event marking 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported in a press release on Sunday.Noted world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles of the UK are expected to attend. The opinion argues that “the Holocaust done to the Jews is terrible,” before it claims “but the Palestinian Holocaust still being carried out by Israel is of little weight, pretty, spectacular, good,” according to PMW. “Of course, Palestinians will never accept such an equation,” the opinion says, adding that “one shot will disrupt the ceremony and one body will cancel the ceremony,” PMW reported. “Despite the wretched [state] of the Arabs and their unhappiness with what is happening, they can, even for one moment, not follow Israel and the US who tell them who are their enemies and who are their friends,” the opinion reads, according to PMW.