The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA policemen enter East Jerusalem village to halt armed clashes

Anti-riot police were dispatched to Kufr Aqab on Monday after armed clashes erupted between residents and activists from the nearby Qalandia refugee camp.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 31, 2020 16:29
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Israel has temporarily permitted Palestinian Authority policemen to operate in some east Jerusalem neighborhoods that are behind the security barrier in light of increased scenes of lawlessness and anarchy there.
PA security officials said a special anti-riot force has been dispatched to the village of Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, where armed clashes erupted on Monday night between residents of the village and activists from the nearby Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah.
A resident of Kufr Aqab was seriously injured during the exchange of gunfire, which lasted for several hours, eyewitnesses said.
Kufr Aqab, home to more than 100,000 people, mostly residents of East Jerusalem who hold Israeli ID cards, is located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality.
However, like several other east Jerusalem neighborhoods also located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality, Kufr Aqab has been physically cut off the from city since the construction of the security barrier during the Second Intifada.
Residents of these neighborhoods and villages have since been complaining that they are not receiving all the services they are entitled to as holders of Israeli ID cards, including municipal and police services.
The vacuum has often been filled by the PA and its various institutions although it is not allowed to operate in areas under Israeli sovereignty
Residents of these communities said the absence of Israeli security authorities has paved the way for armed gangs and various Palestinian groups to impose a reign of terror and intimidation on them.
Monday’s armed clashes erupted after Palestinians from Qalandia refugee camp blocked the entrances to Kufr Aqab and tried to prevent residents from leaving on the pretext of preventing the spread of coronavirus. At least two residents of Kufr Aqab have been diagnosed with the disease.
“Kufr Aqab is a time-bomb,” said Hisham Abu Rmaileh, a resident of the village. “On the one hand, the Israeli police does not want to deal with the crime here. On the other hand, the Palestinian security forces are banned from entering our village because it is located inside Israel. Almost every night we see people carrying illegal weapons and shooting at each other.”
Another resident, Ahmed Qawassmeh, said that “living in Kufr Aqab is like living in a war zone.” He added: “Until 20 years ago, Kufr Aqab used to be a small and quiet village with less than 8,000 residents. Because of the housing crisis and the high cost of living, tens of thousands of East Jerusalem residents moved to Kufr Aqab and built thousands of housing units without proper licenses. Today Kufr Aqab is one of the most overcrowded villages in Jerusalem. If we don’t die from coronavirus, we will die from the street fights and illegal weapons.”
PA security officials said that a special Palestinian anti-riot unit was dispatched to Kufr Aqab late Monday to stop the armed clashes between the residents and their neighbors from Qalandia refugee camp. The officials said the force was sent in coordination with the Israeli authorities.


Tags East Jerusalem Palestinian Authority riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by