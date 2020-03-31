PA policemen enter East Jerusalem village to halt armed clashes

Israel has temporarily permitted Palestinian Authority policemen to operate in some east Jerusalem neighborhoods that are behind the security barrier in light of increased scenes of lawlessness and anarchy there.PA security officials said a special anti-riot force has been dispatched to the village of Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, where armed clashes erupted on Monday night between residents of the village and activists from the nearby Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah. A resident of Kufr Aqab was seriously injured during the exchange of gunfire, which lasted for several hours, eyewitnesses said.Kufr Aqab, home to more than 100,000 people, mostly residents of East Jerusalem who hold Israeli ID cards, is located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality.However, like several other east Jerusalem neighborhoods also located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality, Kufr Aqab has been physically cut off the from city since the construction of the security barrier during the Second Intifada.Residents of these neighborhoods and villages have since been complaining that they are not receiving all the services they are entitled to as holders of Israeli ID cards, including municipal and police services.The vacuum has often been filled by the PA and its various institutions although it is not allowed to operate in areas under Israeli sovereigntyResidents of these communities said the absence of Israeli security authorities has paved the way for armed gangs and various Palestinian groups to impose a reign of terror and intimidation on them.Monday’s armed clashes erupted after Palestinians from Qalandia refugee camp blocked the entrances to Kufr Aqab and tried to prevent residents from leaving on the pretext of preventing the spread of coronavirus. At least two residents of Kufr Aqab have been diagnosed with the disease.“Kufr Aqab is a time-bomb,” said Hisham Abu Rmaileh, a resident of the village. “On the one hand, the Israeli police does not want to deal with the crime here. On the other hand, the Palestinian security forces are banned from entering our village because it is located inside Israel. Almost every night we see people carrying illegal weapons and shooting at each other.”Another resident, Ahmed Qawassmeh, said that “living in Kufr Aqab is like living in a war zone.” He added: “Until 20 years ago, Kufr Aqab used to be a small and quiet village with less than 8,000 residents. Because of the housing crisis and the high cost of living, tens of thousands of East Jerusalem residents moved to Kufr Aqab and built thousands of housing units without proper licenses. Today Kufr Aqab is one of the most overcrowded villages in Jerusalem. If we don’t die from coronavirus, we will die from the street fights and illegal weapons.”PA security officials said that a special Palestinian anti-riot unit was dispatched to Kufr Aqab late Monday to stop the armed clashes between the residents and their neighbors from Qalandia refugee camp. The officials said the force was sent in coordination with the Israeli authorities.