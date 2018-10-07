October 07 2018
|
Tishrai, 28, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Netanyahu lauds wife Sara hours before start of her trial

"She helps our soldiers and volunteers, she helps cancer-struck children and the elderly."

By URI BOLLAG
October 7, 2018 00:49
1 minute read.
PM Netanyahu at a support rally for mayoral candidate Jackie Levy

PM Netanyahu at a support rally for mayoral candidate Jackie Levy . (photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly voiced his support for his wife Sara Saturday night, mere hours before the beginning of her trial.

At an event in Beit She'an in support of mayoral candidate and Likud MK Jackie Levy, Netanyahu dedicated his opening words to speak of his wife Sara: "I first of all want to say thank you in my name and especially in the name of my wife Sara who loves you and sends you all her best wishes," Netanyahu cheered.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"She helps our soldiers and volunteers, she helps cancer struck-children and the elderly," he praised her.

Before going on to speak of mayoral candidate Levy, Netanyahu thanked the crowd for the love they displayed for his wife.

Sara Netanyahu is slated to stand trial beginning Sunday. In the so-called Prepared Food Affair, Sara is accused to have acted in coordination with then-Prime Minister’s Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff, to present the false misrepresentation that the Prime Minister’s Residence did not employ a cook, even though it did during that time.

Through the scheme the two allegedly obtained NIS 359,000 from the state in hundreds of prepared food orders.

Furthermore, in 15 instances, invoices to chefs who were brought in from outside were falsified to circumvent limits on how much could be paid toward outside chefs. Seidoff directed the chefs, the house managers and Netanyahus’ secretaries to falsify the invoices in these 15 instances.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:



Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Protestors raising Palestinian flags at Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar designated for demolition, Sep
October 7, 2018
Liberman to Europe: Stop your ‘flagrant interference’ on Khan al-Ahmar

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut