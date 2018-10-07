Netanyahu lauds wife Sara hours before start of her trial

PM Netanyahu at a support rally for mayoral candidate Jackie Levy .
Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly voiced his support for his wife Sara Saturday night, mere hours before the beginning of her trial.
At an event in Beit She'an in support of mayoral candidate and Likud MK Jackie Levy, Netanyahu dedicated his opening words to speak of his wife Sara: "I first of all want to say thank you in my name and especially in the name of my wife Sara who loves you and sends you all her best wishes," Netanyahu cheered.
"She helps our soldiers and volunteers, she helps cancer struck-children and the elderly," he praised her.
Before going on to speak of mayoral candidate Levy, Netanyahu thanked the crowd for the love they displayed for his wife.
Sara Netanyahu is slated to stand trial
beginning Sunday. In the so-called Prepared Food Affair, Sara is accused to have acted in coordination with then-Prime Minister’s Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff, to present the false misrepresentation that the Prime Minister’s Residence did not employ a cook, even though it did during that time.
Through the scheme the two allegedly obtained NIS 359,000 from the state in hundreds of prepared food orders.
Furthermore, in 15 instances, invoices to chefs who were brought in from outside were falsified to circumvent limits on how much could be paid toward outside chefs. Seidoff directed the chefs, the house managers and Netanyahus’ secretaries to falsify the invoices in these 15 instances.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.
