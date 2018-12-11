PM to advance bill to stop terror-backing deputy mayors

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will push for the immediate passage of a new bill intended to prevent the appointment of a deputy mayor who supports terrorist groups, coalition chairman David Amsalem said Monday.
The bill is intended to stop new Haifa mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem not to appoint Raja Za’atra, a veteran activist and former spokesman for the Hadash party, who has defended Hamas and Hizbullah and compared Zionism to Nazism and Islamic State.
The legislation would prevent a city council from approving the appointment of a deputy mayor
who has expressed his support for groups deemed terror organizations by the state and permit the interior minister to cancel the appointment if approved anyway.
“I will pass the bill quickly to remove the State of Israel’s shame,” Amsalem said.
The appointment by Haifa mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem was also criticized on Monday by President Reuven Rivlin.
Kalisch Rotem was elected mayor on October 30 with the backing of the Labor Party. She has defended signing a coalition agreement with Za’atra’s party.
Labor MK Eytan Broshi called upon party leader Avi Gabbay to distance Labor from Kalish Rotem if the does not break the coalition agreement. He said if Labor does not do that, it would be “another nail in Labor’s coffin.”
Gabbay told his Zionist Union faction on Monday that he opposed the appointment. But he said he also understood Kalisch Rotem’s predicament. He said Netanyahu could not oppose the appointment of a terror supporter at a time when Israel is facilitating the transfer of Qatari money to the Hamas-controlled the Gaza Strip.
Joint List MK Aida Touma Sleiman, who has worked closely with Za’atra, said Gabbay should give Za’atra his support “against the incitement of Netanyahu and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said the Za’atra incident had proven that Kalisch Rotem should be in Meretz, not Labor.
