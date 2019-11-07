Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM's PR appeals decision to let police hack their phones in probe

Effectively, the court said that the police had violated procedure, but that substantively they still had a right to review the cellphone's content due to the charges.

By
November 7, 2019 14:43
1 minute read.
PM's PR appeals decision to let police hack their phones in probe

Shlomo Filber, the suspended director-general of the Communications Ministry, waits for his remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on February 18, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Ofer Golan and Yonatan Orich, top spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed an appeal on Thursday against a lower court decision which would allow the police to hack their cellphones to probe for evidence that they tried to intimidate a state's witness against the prime minister.

Previously, though the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court criticized the police's conduct of reviewing some of the cellphones of persons in Netanyahu's public relations apparatus without advising them that they could refuse the police request or a prior court order, the court approved the police follow-request to review the cellphone's more fully.

Effectively, the court said that the police had violated procedure, but that substantively they still had a right to review the cellphone's content due to the charges against Golan, Orich and others for allegedly trying to intimidate Shlomo Filber from continuing to cooperate with police against Netanyahu.

Allegedly, Netanyahu's top public relations people sent staff members with a megaphone to drive past Filber's house broadcasting intimidating messages designed to get him to recant his accusations that Netanyahu perpetrated bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair.

Lawyer Amit Hadad, who represents both Netanyahu's top spokespeople and the prime minister, filed the appeal to the Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday saying that allowing the police to review the cellphones after the police violated his clients' rights would be highly problematic.

Hadad said this would send a message to police that they can ignore suspects' rights and then fix their violations afterward by obtaining a court order.

The prosecution is expected to indict Netanyahu in the coming weeks.


Related Content

THEN AND now: Tzachi and Tamar Zeitlin. The couple makes a living via lectures and Tamar’s paintings
November 7, 2019
Leaving Neturei Karta

By ILENA SHTOTLAND

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings