Palestinian Authority holds Karate event, honors child-killing terrorist

The Karate Contest featured the symbol of the World Karate Federation despite it being connected to a terrorist who killed 37 people.

By OMRI RON
October 5, 2019 01:20
Women's karate class in the Gaza Strip

Gaza karate class 370. (photo credit: Courtesy The Media Line)

The Palestinian Karate Federation recently hosted a tournament named after terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who murdered 37 Israeli civilians, among them 12 children, in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre. Palestinian Media Watch reported in a Thursday press release.

The Palestinian Karate Federation is a part of the Asian Karate Federation, the event took place in Bethlehem and featured 55 young female athletes.  

A letter was sent to the World Karate Federation and the Asian Karate Federation by PMW, both to inform them of the event and top ask them to prohibit such displays in the future. PMW also suggested instituting a rule to forbid naming of events after terrorist in the future.

"The Palestinian Karate Association chose to name this tournament after a mass-murderer," said Nan Jacques Zilberdik, a senior researcher at the PMW, "presenting Dalal Mughrabi as a national hero and a role-model, encouraging young Palestinian women to follow in her footsteps."

This is not the first time the PA has used Mugrabi's name despite her past crimes, there are at least 6 schools named after her, as well as many other sporting events that bear her name. 


