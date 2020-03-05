The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian Authority reports multiple suspected coronavirus cases

The PA Health Ministry appealed to Palestinians to remain calm and await its instructions for precautionary measures.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 5, 2020 13:52
Palestinian health workers wearing protective masks walk in a quarantine zone installed by the ministry of health to test passengers returning from China for coronavirus, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that a number of suspected coronavirus cases have been discovered in a hotel in Bethlehem.
The ministry said it was conducting the necessary tests on the suspected cases and would inform the Palestinian public of the results as soon as they are completed.
The ministry appealed to Palestinians to remain calm and await its instructions for precautionary measures.
A senior official with the ministry also warned against rumors and urged Palestinians to rely only on official sources regarding the coronavirus.
The official said that the hotel where the suspected cases were discovered has been closed pending the results of the tests. Preliminary tests have shown that there are at least four suspected cases, the official said.
Residents in Bethlehem said that some tourists staying at the hotel showed symptoms of the virus. The hotel management reported the cases to the Health Ministry, they added.
The official said that if the cases are confirmed, the ministry would recommend the all schools and universities in Bethlehem be closed for at least two weeks.
The Palestinian Authority ordered hotels in the West Bank to stop receiving foreign tourists after the multiple suspected cases of coronavirus were found in the town of Bethlehem on Thursday, according to Reuters.
The two-week restriction, announced by the Palestinian Tourism Ministry, goes into effect on Friday.
Reuters contributed to this report.


