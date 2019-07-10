Palestinian journalists reject invitation to White House

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) on Wednesday called on Palestinian journalists to turn down any invitation from the US administration to visit the White House.



The appeal came in response to remarks by US presidential envoy Jason Greenblatt, who was quoted earlier this week as saying that the White House seeks to speak to “ordinary Palestinians” about its upcoming plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the “Deal of the Century.”

“One idea would be potentially inviting Palestinian journalists to the White House, or maybe somewhere more neutral, and have our team make presentations directly to the Palestinian media what the plan is all about,” Greenblatt told the PA’s official newspaper, Al-Ayyam.The Palestinian Authority has been boycotting the US Administration since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.In late June, the PA leadership called on Palestinians and Arabs to boycott the US-led “Prosperity to Peace” economic conference in Bahrain, where the Americans unveiled the economic portion of the long-awaited Deal of the Century.The PJS, a group dominated by supporters of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction, said in a statement that Greenblatt’s invitation “is yet another failed and desperate attempt by the US Administration to bypass the leadership of the Palestinian people, represented by the PLO and its chairman, Mahmoud Abbas.”Noting that Greenblatt’s remarks came after the Palestinians “thwarted” the US Administration’s plan to “eliminate the Palestinian cause,” the syndicate denounced Greenblatt’s remarks as “suspicious in its goals and intentions.”The syndicate called on all Palestinian journalists to reject Greenblatt’s invitation and warned that collaboration with “these suspicious invitations goes against the freedom and independence of our people and is an attempt to create schism among Palestinians.”Greenblatt’s invitation, the PJS added, “reflects the crisis facing the US administration after the failure of the Bahrain workshop.”Meanwhile, the PA Ministry for Foreign Affairs continues its attacks on the US administration and its officials. "The dream of the Trump team will not be fulfilled," the ministry said in its latest denunciation of the Trump administration and its advisers and policies."The Palestinian leadership has provided everything necessary for the success of peace and negotiations. The positions of Trump and his team are an extension of the [US] coup against the foundations of the international system and United Nations resolutions and reveal the true intentions of Trump's anti-peace administration."

