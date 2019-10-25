Palestinian village vandalized, graffiti states "regards from Yitzhar"

Hebrew words which read 'regards from Yitzhar' spray-painted by vandals are seen on a vehicle in the West Bank village of Yatma. (photo credit: B’TSELEM)

Vandals, believed to be Jewish extremist, vandalized some 30 vehicles in the West Bank village of Yatma, the NGO B’Tselem reported on Friday morning.



The vandals spray-painted Hebrew words and the star of David on some of the vehicles. This included a message that stated “regards from Yitzhar.”

The West Bank settlement of Yitzhar has been in the news In the past two weeks, after a series of four attacks against Israeli security forces, allegedly by settler hilltop youth in the area of Yitzhar.Last Friday and again on Sunday, Jewish extremists attacked IDF soldiers, lightly injuring two. On Monday night the extremists attacked Border police and on Thursday night they set fire to a Border Police tent in the Yitzhar area.On Thursday, security forces demolished three settler structures in the Shevah Haaretz outpost near Yitzhar. The IDF has also declared that the Kumi Ori outpost near Yitzhar is a closed military zone.The Yitzhar secretariat has condemn the violence and has asked the hilltop youth to leave the area.

