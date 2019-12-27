The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinians attempt to capture nearly one hundred goldfinches thwarted

The Goldfinch is a protected animal under Israeli law.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2019 22:44
Some of the Goldfinches found taped to the feet of Palestinians attempting to sell them in the West Bank (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON)
Some of the Goldfinches found taped to the feet of Palestinians attempting to sell them in the West Bank
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON)
Four Palestinian men allegedly attempted to smuggle 94 goldfinches from Jordan to the West Bank on Friday before they were caught by customs agents on Allenby Bridge, a press release on behalf of COGAT reported. 
 
The men, all residents of Hebron, aroused the suspicion of the border control, which discovered they had the birds taped to their feet.
 
Goldfinches are highly intelligent and live in large flocks, which is why hunters often break the legs of a single bird, trusting that its cries for help will lure its other goldfinches to it. 
 
The men allegedly hoped to sell the birds for several hundred shekels.
The goldfinch is a rare bird and is protected under Israeli law. 


Tags Israel Jordan nature
