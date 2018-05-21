Paraguay opens embassy in Jerusalem, second country to follow U.S. lead

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin embraces Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes upon his arrival for a meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

JERUSALEM - Paraguay opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, the second country to follow the United States in making the politically sensitive move from Tel Aviv.



Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony.







Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who met Cartes at Ben-Gurion International Airport, said the opening of Paraguay’s embassy in Jerusalem “is an important step.”“Recognition of Jerusalem represents a change in the global political map: More and more countries support our positions and want to strengthen relations with us. In recent years, Paraguay has proved through a series of courageous decisions that it is a true friend,” Erdan said.He thanked Cartes for his support and leadership.Paraguay to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, May 7, 2018 (Reuters)PLO Executive Committee member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi called on Paraguay to reverse its decision.“Paraguay has conspired with Israel, the United States and Guatemala to entrench the military occupation and to seal the fate of occupied Jerusalem,” Ashrawi said. “We call on Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes to retract his decision and take the necessary steps to hold Israel accountable for its flagrant violations of human rights and crimes against humanity.”The United States was the first country to move its embassy to Jerusalem last week. The move was celebrated in an inauguration ceremony in Jerusalem attended by a delegation from Washington. Many Arab nations and other world leaders denounced the controversial decision.The U.S. officially opens its embassy in Jerusalem as dozens killed in Gaza protests, May 14, 2018 (Reuters)That same day, violent protests on the Gaza border led to the deaths of over 60 Palestinians, many of them later claimed to be members of Hamas.Guatemala followed the United States, moving their embassy two days later.Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018 (GPO)Honduras is also expected to follow suit and will likely announce its embassy move in the coming weeks.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.