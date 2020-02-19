Parents of Gil-ad Shaer spreads Purim joy across the globe

The SonShine Foundation will deliver mishloah manot, packages traditionally sent on the holiday of Purim, using volunteers who will offer those going oversees such packages to be given to Jewish people living abroad. Starting from February 29, the initiative means to strengthen the relationship between Israeli and Diaspora Jews thanks to the volunteers who will work at Ben Gurion Airport next to the Steimatzky bookstore. This is the fourth year the foundation is offering such a sweet connection and packages are delivered to over 80 countries, the organization reported in a press release.Shaer’s parents decided to spread a message of hope and unity among Israelis and the Jewish people at-large following their son's murder. In 2018, Gil-Ad's mother, Bat-Galim Shaer, released a book called Expecting My Child. The book describes the struggles her family endured as well as the support she received from other Israelis and Jewish people around the world. "I come to some shifts to cheer up the volunteers," Bat - Galim Shaer told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, adding that ideally they seek to get in touch with roughly 100 people willing to spread the message of optimism. "We give out 2,500 mishloah manot," she explained, "we give them to the Israelis departing, and they take a picture with the first Jewish person they meet - to whom they give it to." Many of those Jewish people, who are strangers to the Israelis giving them the mishloah, are delighted to learn that people in Israel remembered them.Shaer claims that this is in the spirit of the holiday, as Purim tells the story of how, despite being in exile, the Jewish people were able to re-unite and seek out their own salvation. "Our goal is to strengthen optimism in Israeli society by offering connections in this country and abroad," she said. Mishloah manot are usually filled with sweets, such as hamentashen, a filled, triangle-shaped cookie. The foundation is currently working on other projects in a similar spirit, such as double birthdays, in which Jewish people in Israel and abroad will reach out to one another based on a mutual birthday. Or a Jewish trail that will allow those who walk it to learn about Jewish heritage outside the country.Gil-Ad Shaer,16, Nafatli Fraenkel,16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in 2014.The kidnapping led to Operation Brother’s Keeper, during which Israeli security forces arrested 350 Palestinians and many West Bank Hamas leaders. After their bodies were found on June 30, 2014 Israeli forces killed the kidnappers, Marwan Qawasmeh and Amer Abu Aysha during a shootout in Hebron.
Those wishing to volunteer may contact Tzufit Eliezer at mobile 050 743 4169 .They must be over the age 17 and have an Israeli ID, the packaging is carried out in Jerusalem.
