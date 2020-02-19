The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Parents of Gil-ad Shaer spreads Purim joy across the globe

The SonShine Foundation was created to honor the memory of Gil-Ad Shaar, one of the three boys kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in 2014.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 19:12
Mishloach Manot (photo credit: Courtesy)
Mishloach Manot
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The SonShine Foundation will deliver mishloah manot, packages traditionally sent on the holiday of Purim, using volunteers who will offer those going oversees such packages to be given to Jewish people living abroad. 
Starting from February 29, the initiative means to strengthen the relationship between Israeli and Diaspora Jews thanks to the volunteers who will work at Ben Gurion Airport next to the Steimatzky bookstore.   
This is the fourth year the foundation is offering such a sweet connection and packages are delivered to over 80 countries, the organization reported in a press release.
Shaer’s parents decided to spread a message of hope and unity among Israelis and the Jewish people at-large following their son's murder. In 2018, Gil-Ad's mother, Bat-Galim Shaer, released a book called Expecting My Child.
The book describes the struggles her family endured as well as the support she received from other Israelis and Jewish people around the world.
"I come to some shifts to cheer up the volunteers," Bat - Galim Shaer told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, adding that ideally they seek to get in touch with roughly 100 people willing to spread the message of optimism.
"We give out 2,500 mishloah manot," she explained, "we give them to the Israelis departing, and they take a picture with the first Jewish person they meet - to whom they give it to."
Many of those Jewish people, who are strangers to the Israelis giving them the mishloah, are delighted to learn that people in Israel remembered them.
Shaer claims that this is in the spirit of the holiday, as Purim tells the story of how, despite being in exile, the Jewish people were able to re-unite and seek out their own salvation.
"Our goal is to strengthen optimism in Israeli society by offering connections in this country and abroad," she said.    
Mishloah manot are usually  filled with sweets, such as hamentashen, a filled, triangle-shaped cookie.
The foundation is currently working on other projects in a similar spirit, such as double birthdays, in which Jewish people in Israel and abroad will reach out to one another based on a mutual birthday. Or a Jewish trail that will allow those who walk it to learn about Jewish heritage outside the country.
Gil-Ad Shaer,16,  Nafatli Fraenkel,16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in 2014.
The kidnapping led to Operation Brother’s Keeper, during which Israeli security forces arrested 350 Palestinians and many West Bank Hamas leaders. After their bodies were found on June 30, 2014 Israeli forces killed the kidnappers, Marwan Qawasmeh and Amer Abu Aysha during a shootout in Hebron.

Those wishing to volunteer may contact Tzufit Eliezer at mobile 050 743 4169 .They must be over the age 17 and have an Israeli ID, the packaging is carried out in Jerusalem.


Tags jewish purim Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by