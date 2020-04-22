The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Parents protest lack of decision on opening kindergartens, preschools

"The world realizes that parents cannot return to work without a proper framework for their children," Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz proclaimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 13:32
Israeli parents initiate a protest calling to re-open kindergartens and daycares occurred outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli parents initiate a protest calling to re-open kindergartens and daycares occurred outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli parents protested on the lawn of the Knesset on Wednesday, calling on the government to open up preschools and kindergartens. 
 
The Knesset has yet to decide when to re-open programs for the country's youngest children due to the coronavirus outbreak. Elementary, secondary and high schools are engaged in online learning. 
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz called to open the kindergartens and daycares starting next week and called on all Knesset members to approve an initiative for how to do so safely that was prepared by the Education System Preparedness Committee.
"According to the committee's examination with the professional bodies and by comparison with European countries, it is possible and we should immediately start a gradual opening of the education system in Israel as well, the government's dragging and the unintelligible avoidance of the issue prevents the economy from recovering and harms the entire public," Horowitz said in a meeting Wednesday morning.
"The world realizes that parents cannot return to work without a proper framework for their children," Horowitz proclaimed.
The plan is yet to be presented to the Knesset.


