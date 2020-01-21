The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Peres Center hosts foreign leaders for World Holocaust Forum

During this meeting with the center's chairman, the visiting heads of state aim to discuss peace and innovation in accordance with the vision and legacy of Shimon Peres.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2020 16:04
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili meets with Peres Center chairman Chemi Peres. (photo credit: COURTESY PERES CENTER)
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili meets with Peres Center chairman Chemi Peres.
(photo credit: COURTESY PERES CENTER)
The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation is welcoming several foreign heads of state as dozens of foreign dignitaries arrive in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.
These world leaders – which include Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Australian Governor-General David Hurley – will each meet with Peres Center chairman Chemi Peres, son of the late president Shimon Peres, who worked to maintain close bilateral ties with these countries.
During this meeting, they aim to discuss peace and innovation in accordance with the late president's legacy.
In addition to the meeting, the visiting leaders will also take part in an interactive tour of the Israel Innovation Center at the Peres Center, and will learn of Israel's history of innovation and catch a glimpse of some of the high-quality innovations already in place.
The foreign leaders have plans in addition to their visit to the center. During his visit, Radev plans to meet with President Reuven Rivlin, as well as visit the offices of start-up Mobileye and attend a screening of Israeli-Bulgarian documentary "Next Generation" by Bulgarian director Dimitar Gotchev, according to the Bulgarian news agency Noinvite.
Hurley, who was among the first dignitaries to arrive in Israel, also planned to meet with Rivlin.
Founded by Shimon Peres in 1996, the Peres Center is a nonprofit NGO with the mission of "promoting a prosperous Israel, nurturing and highlighting Israeli innovation, and paving the way for shared-living between all of Israel's citizens and lasting peace between Israel and its neighbors," according to the center's website.
In 2019, the Israel Innovation Center has had over 75,000 visitors from nations all over the world, proudly displaying Israeli innovation and expertise and promoting foreign and economic ties between Israel and the rest of the world.


Tags Shimon Peres peres center World Holocaust Forum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by