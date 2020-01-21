Peres Center hosts foreign leaders for World Holocaust Forum

The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation is welcoming several foreign heads of state as dozens of foreign dignitaries arrive in Jerusalem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.These world leaders – which include Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Australian Governor-General David Hurley – will each meet with Peres Center chairman Chemi Peres, son of the late president Shimon Peres, who worked to maintain close bilateral ties with these countries. During this meeting, they aim to discuss peace and innovation in accordance with the late president's legacy.In addition to the meeting, the visiting leaders will also take part in an interactive tour of the Israel Innovation Center at the Peres Center, and will learn of Israel's history of innovation and catch a glimpse of some of the high-quality innovations already in place.The foreign leaders have plans in addition to their visit to the center. During his visit, Radev plans to meet with President Reuven Rivlin, as well as visit the offices of start-up Mobileye and attend a screening of Israeli-Bulgarian documentary "Next Generation" by Bulgarian director Dimitar Gotchev, according to the Bulgarian news agency Noinvite.Hurley, who was among the first dignitaries to arrive in Israel, also planned to meet with Rivlin.Founded by Shimon Peres in 1996, the Peres Center is a nonprofit NGO with the mission of "promoting a prosperous Israel, nurturing and highlighting Israeli innovation, and paving the way for shared-living between all of Israel's citizens and lasting peace between Israel and its neighbors," according to the center's website.In 2019, the Israel Innovation Center has had over 75,000 visitors from nations all over the world, proudly displaying Israeli innovation and expertise and promoting foreign and economic ties between Israel and the rest of the world.