Petition: Ban political broadcasts on Shabbat, 2 m. observers lose out

Shabbat candles.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Over two million Shabbat observers, including secular people who do not use the media on Shabbat, are negatively affected by political broadcasts during the election period, according to the Movement for a Jewish Democratic state.
The Movement filed an urgent petition to the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee Judge Hanan Meltzer against KAN and the Second Authority for Television and Radio on Thursday.
The petition demands the amendment of the rules governing the broadcasting of radio and television political programs on Shabbat.
"Political broadcasts on Shabbat affect viewers, reporters, commentators and Shabbat-observant experts," the movement said in a statement. "The broadcasts must be transferred to Thursdays."
The Movement for a Jewish Democratic state is a group that utilizes legal means to strengthen Israel's Jewish and democratic values.
The petition emphasizes that the movement is not requesting the cancellation of current affairs broadcasts on Shabbat, but only the political discussions, which should be transferred to Thursday.
