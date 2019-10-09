Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Phil Grabsky to present films on artists at Jerusalem Cinematheque

He will also be appearing at the cinematheques in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Holon.

By
October 9, 2019
1 minute read.
Phil Grabsky to present films on artists at Jerusalem Cinematheque

Empty hall of cinema (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Director Phil Grabsky will be a guest of the Jerusalem Cinematheque from October 14-18 and will attend screenings of two of his films, which are part of the Exhibition on Screen series, a program of films that spotlight shows by the world’s greatest artists: Matisse, from MoMA and Tate Modern, and Renoir: Revered and Reviled.

He will also be appearing at the cinematheques in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Holon.

Grabsky created the Exhibition on Screen project, which will be running throughout the year at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, with David Bickerstaff.

The Matisse film is an intimate, behind-the-scenes documentary about a popular exhibition of Henri Matisse’s cut-outs with clips of the artist at work, as well as commentary from experts, including former Tate director Nicholas Serota and MoMA director Glenn D. Lowry. It also includes specially commissioned performances by Royal Ballet principal dancer Zenaida Yanowsky and jazz musician Courtney Pine. Acclaimed British actor Simon Russell Beale reads Matisse’s own words, while actor Rupert Young (Merlin) narrates.

The Renoir film examines the direction the artist chose in his later work and why it provokes such strong reactions today. It features a look at the 181 Renoirs at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia and traces the influence of Pierre-Auguste Renoir on two 20th century artists, Pablo Picasso and Matisse.

For more information, check the websites of the individual cinematheques.


