Pilots of F-15 jet involved in training accident awarded certificate

Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin awarded a certificate to two pilots Tuesday night for their actions after losing the canopy of their F-15 fighter jet at 30,000 feet during a training flight last year.



The pilot, Captain Y., and the navigator 1st Lt. R., had taken off from the Tel Nof airbase in central Israel and headed south during a night time training flight in January of last year. During the flight the canopy suddenly detached for unknown reasons, leaving the two pilots exposed to severe cold of -45 ° C, violent turbulence and deafening noise.

The pilots, who were having difficulty communicating with one another and were facing strong winds and biting cold, slowed their damaged plane and began an orderly descent towards the airbase where they landed safely.“The crew performed exceptionally well under extreme flight conditions and prevented the loss of the aircraft and carried out a safe landing,” the Air Force said, adding that “in doing so, the team demonstrated composure, professionalism and courage.”“The Air Force Commander’s award is given to an air crew following an extraordinary flight operation that exceeds expectations and job requirements,” the Air Force announced.A senior officer in the Air Force familiar with the incident said at the time that there were no indications or warnings before the canopy detached.“At what height are you going to stay at,” a voice is heard in audio recording of the incident later released by the IAF.The sound of the cockpit detaching and subsequent screaming is then heard before Captain Y. telling the ground controller “coming in for a landing at the nearest base without a canopy. Please confirm.”The plane's navigator, 1st Lt. R., then asked the pilot if he was all right, who screams back “Yes, everything is alright,” he replied. The navigator then confirmed that he too was all right. They then decided to slow down their speed to 200 knots and recontacted the tower to inform them that they were heading to the airbase for “an immediate landing” at Nevatim airbase east of the southern city of Beersheba.“The pilot, Captain Y., and the navigator, Lieutenant R., conducted the event in complex conditions where there was a real risk to the plane and crew,” read a statement by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit at the time. “The plane's crew was in full control throughout the incident, acted with level-headedness, professionalism and great skill in handling the rare malfunction, and landed the plane safely at the Nevatim Air Base."Most of Israel’s F-15s were acquired in the second half of the 1970s with a more advanced squadron of the F-15 arriving in Israel in the 1990s.The Air Force is expected to soon place orders on several new aircraft to upgrade its ageing squadrons, including a new model of the F-15IA from Boeing.

