Poet, translator Tuvya Ruebner passes at age 95

The world of Hebrew literature bowed its head on Monday as news of the death of Tuvya Ruebner became public. Ruebner passed away in his home in Kibbutz Merhavya, KAN news reported.



In 2008, he was awarded the 2008 Israel Prize for Hebrew poetry. In addition to his own work as a poet, Ruebner was an accomplished photographer and translated noted Hebrew writers such as Leah Goldberg and Shmuel Yosef Agnon into German. His work as a translator received wide acclaim and attention.



Ruebner was born Kurt Ruebner in Bratislava in Czechoslovakia in 1924. He immigrated to the British Mandate of Palestine in 1941, leaving his family behind. His entire family was murdered in Auschwitz in 1942, following the Nazi takeover of his native country.



In 1948, Ruebner fought in the War of Independence and made Kibbutz Merhavya his home. His ability to peruse a literary career was made possible under tragic circumstances; he was badly injured in a traffic accident that claimed the life of his wife, Ada. The kibbutz enabled him to work as a teacher of literature, and he later remarried pianist Galila Israeli. Already a father to Miriam from his first marriage, Ruebner became a father to two children, Idan – who is a Buddhist monk in Nepal – and Moran. Moran vanished in Ecuador in 1983 and was not heard from since.



The judges who awarded him the prize in 2008 spoke of his poetic work as daring to deal with the great themes of Jewish history during our time, such as the Holocaust. An example of this, the judges said, in his early poem "Between these mountains,” in which he describes how, while on the beach, he experiences the European forest of his childhood (“in this beach my salt-dry lips/ will breath, gaping, the scent of a forest”). He is also unique among Hebrew poets in exploring the visual arts in his 1982 book Figure and Mask.



Another example of his ongoing dialog with Western culture is a poem he dedicated to the medieval French poet Francois Villon titled "Old man in love," which contains references to the poetic works of Villon, who died young in an unknown manner.



Calling his poetic and translation work “an unusual bridge to European culture,” Dr. Gideon Tikotcki from Tel Aviv University said that his translations were so superb, they might have been the reason Agnon won the Noble Prize for literature in 1966. He won the award alongside Jewish poet Nelly Sachs.

