Poland concerned over how it is perceived in Israel

Just as Israel is sensitive to the image it conveys, so too Poland is sensitive to its perception outside of the country – especially the manner in which it is perceived in Israel.





Poland is rarely presented in a positive light by the Israeli media, a factor that prompted Polish ambassador Marek Magierowski, who is a journalist of long standing, to commission a survey measuring the attitudes of the Israeli public towards Poland.

The report, researched by Keevoon Research Strategy and Communications, was issued Wednesday at a media conference at the Polish Embassy, ahead of next week’s Warsaw summit being co-hosted by the United States. Aimed at promoting peace and security in the Middle East, the summit will also be a forum to consider an unofficial coalition against Iran. During the following week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Israel for talks about new horizons in relations between the two countries.

What has irked Poland ever since the end of the Second World War is being charged with blame for the Holocaust, when it was in fact Nazi Germany that invaded Poland and committed many atrocities on Polish soil.

Magierowski does not deny that there were Polish nationals who collaborated with the Germans, but Poles were not Nazis.

There have been so many distortions, he says, that in the course of time, people will forget who started World War II and which country was invaded.

Being politically correct, Magierowski spoke of lack of awareness rather than ignorance on which so much Israeli public opinion is based.

“History is inescapable,” he said. “We’ll always be talking about historical links between Poles and Jews, and the six tragic years in which Jews were killed in Poland by German Nazis, but there are other things in contemporary Poland to talk about.”

He noted that even though Poland is a member state of the European Union, it is very supportive of Israel at the EU.

Moreover, “the BDS movement is practically non-existent in Poland,” and anyone looking for a far-Right antisemitic politician publicly making racist or antisemitic statements will have trouble finding one, he said. “Antisemitism has no political power in

Magierowski underscored that Poland has condemned terrorist acts against Israelis, but at the same time doesn’t hide the fact that it is interested in having good relations with Arab countries, while relating to Israel as “our most important partner in the Middle East.”

He also made the point that Poland is one of the few countries in Europe where Jewish visitors can feel safe.

Referring to the findings in the survey, Magierowski was amazed at the number of respondents who perceive Poland as a drab post-Communist country instead of a vibrant Western democracy.

Though not unexpected, what really bothered Magierowski was that 67% of respondents believe that Poland has been reluctant to accept responsibility for the role its citizens played during the Holocaust. “That shows that we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said. On the other hand, 72% of respondents noted that Poles were also victims of Nazi oppression.

The survey, conducted in December, polled 1,027 native Hebrew speakers over the age of 18, 155 native Russian speakers, and 130 native Arabic speakers. The respondents were randomly contacted from a telephone data base. The margin for error was ±2.15%.

One third of the respondents said they had visited Poland. Of these, 24% had been on educational tours, 12% had gone for work, and 6% had gone for both. Despite the negative attitudes to Poland, 58% of those who visited had been there on vacation.

According to Keevoon’s Mitchell Barak, ultra-Orthodox Jews are the least negatively disposed to Poland because so many great rabbinical dynasties originated there. In contrast, Germany is seen as the cradle of the Reform Movement, and the country where the Final Solution was formulated.

