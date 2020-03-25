The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police: We don’t intend to chase people with a measuring tape

As new emergency regulations will come into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday police tells the public it sees its role as that of explaining, not punishing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2020 16:04
National struggle to curb the spread of the Corona virus in Israel: Surveillance and police enforcement efforts have expanded from land, air and sea. Thousands of police from various police units across the country are taking part in the combined round-the-clock effort. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
National struggle to curb the spread of the Corona virus in Israel: Surveillance and police enforcement efforts have expanded from land, air and sea. Thousands of police from various police units across the country are taking part in the combined round-the-clock effort.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel gears up to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as, at the time of this writing, five people had died from it and over 2,000 people are diagnosed as suffering from it. The new Health regulations imposed by the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 5 p.m. on Wednesday will tighten restrictions on the free travel of people. Israelis will be permitted to walk within a 100 meter radios of their home address to purchase food and get other needed things, public transportation will be limited to cabs with one passenger in them.   
Interior Minister Gilad Erdan instructed police on Wednesday to pay special attention to families known to have a history or concerns about possible abuse and to visit them to ensure women are not harmed during the massive changes the country is going through due to COVID-19.   
 
The new guidelines will be translated into Arabic. Amharic, and Russian by the police to ensure all citizens are able to follow them.  
 
The minister also said that, eventually, 3,600 IDF soldiers will work alongside police to enforce them. On Wednesday this cooperation began with 650 soldiers.  
 
Police had already used drones to monitor the behavior of people and began investigations into cases when people spread fake news about the virus. Shin Bet is currently using digital monitoring means to see whom people who are infected with the virus came into touch with before they were informed they had it to enforce that these people will be under quarantine as well.  
 
Police explained that its goal is to be present, to educate people who may not be aware of the new regulations, and see to it they are kept.  
 
“Our goal is not to fine people as a first step,” police reported, “we mean to explain first.”  
 
Businesses who violate the regulations will be fined NIS 5,000 and people who, for example, take a run on the beach might be fined NIS 500 if caught by the police.  
 
Police admitted they have no way of knowing exactly how many meters the person they are talking with actually is in relation to his home and added that they “do not mean to chase after people with a measuring tape.”  
 
They added that most of the public is following the new rules.  
     


Tags Israel police Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by