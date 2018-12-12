Police: alleged Jewish terrorist reenacts Duma Palestinian family murder

RELATIVES of Sa’ad Dawabsha mourn at his funeral in Duma on August 8..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
A top police official testified publicly for the first time about the moments when the alleged Duma murderer reconstructed his crime at the Lod District Court on Wednesday.
In the first major open doors hearing of the trial, top police official Erez Amouyel recounted to the court how he brought Amiram Ben Uliel, accused of murdering three members of the Palestinian Dawabshe family in July 2015 through arson, back to Duma.
The reconstruction occurred after Ben Uliel was exposed to enhanced interrogation by the Shin Bet and had confessed to the crime.
Amouyel told the court that he approached the Palestinian village with a driver, two police investigators, the chief Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigator “Miguel,” and Ben Uliel.
He said that Miguel asked Ben Uliel to remove his yarmulke to avoid causing an incident of public disorder during the reconstruction and that Ben Uliel refused.
Next, he said that they walked with Ben Uliel for two to three minutes into the center of the village and to the Dawabshe house was burned.
Amouyel described how Ben Uliel knew the house well and described second after second exactly what he had done which led to burning the Dawabshe’s to death.
The police official added that prior to conducting the reconstruction of the crime with Ben Uliel that he had not been told what Ben Uliel would say, and merely knew from the Shin Bet that he had confessed.
Ben Uliel’s lawyer repeatedly objected to Amouyel’s testimony saying that the content of his testimony had not been fully revealed to the defense and that in any event the police had submitted a summary of the reconstruction which made Amouyel’s description unnecessary.
The court eventually asked state prosecutor Yael Atzmon to move on to other aspects of Amouyel’s testimony.
