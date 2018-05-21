Police arrest three for hurling rocks, shooting fireworks at forces

Israel Police arrested early Monday morning three men who are suspected of involvement order disruption in two separate incidents in Jerusalem on Sunday.



Police said they arrested two men, aged 21 and 20, who are suspected of hurling rocks at the police outpost next to Damascus Gate in the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City.





One police officer was injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The two suspects also threw an object at a bus and one of its passengers was injured as well and needed a medical treatment, according to a police statement.After the incident police carried out an operation to search the suspects and temporarily closed the main street in east Jerusalem - Sultan Suleiman Street - to traffic.In a separate incident, police arrested a 17-year-old teen who is suspected of shooting fireworks directly at a police outpost.Police said in a statement that a Border Police officer who felt they were in danger shot in the air and after calling an investigative team, a forensic investigator found a suspect.The three suspects will be brought to court Monday, which will decide whether to extend their remand or not.Police stressed that its “determined actions - that combine both intelligence and investigations while using advanced tools - are done in order to prevent [counter actions] and to indict those who put in danger the lives of the general public and the security forces.”