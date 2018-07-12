Police arrest three suspects over kidnapping of Arab boy

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Police have arrested three suspects over the kidnapping of Karim Jumhour, a seven-year old Arab boy from the village of Kalansua in central Israel, the Israel Police said Thursday.



The three suspects, aged 27, 41 and 26 were arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of involvement in the abduction of the boy. They were taken for questioning by the police's central unit. On Thursday morning the suspects were to be brought for a remand extension hearing at the Rishon Lezion court.





On Tuesday, police received a report that the boy had been kidnapped from the entrance to his home and began extensive searches to find him.Footage of the incident released by the police shows Jumhour walking toward a white car with a family member, and the kidnappers, sitting in the front seats appear to say something to the boys. The older boy opens the door to the backseat of the car and a masked man pushes Jumhour into the white vehicle, gets in after him, and they immediately drive away. The other boy runs away back toward the house.The background for the incident seems to be a financial dispute between the boy’s family and the kidnappers.Members of Knesset from Left-wing and Arab parties expressed outrage Wednesday following 24 hours of relative silence in the country concerning the kidnapping.Joint List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh visited the boy's family on Wednesday, and later commented on the incident:"Just yesterday I held a special day on violence and crime in the Arab community, after which we were immediately informed about this horrible case," he said. "Organized crime in the Arab sector is making life miserable for Arab citizens."Odeh reiterated his desire and intent to abolish organized crime and get rid of the phenomenon of illegal weapons in the Arab community. "We demand a life of security for the Arab society," he said. "There is only one police force in the country and it cannot continue treating the Arab communities as a backyard."Police search operations are continuing in order to find the kidnapped boy.