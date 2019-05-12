Police arrests first suspect in the poisoning of Griffon vultures

Day of the Vulture.
(photo credit: YORAM SHAPIR)
Police arrested a resident of the Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye on Sunday for allegedly poisoning griffon vultures in the Golan Heights.
The man allegedly spread poison over the carcass of a cow intending to kill predators, unaware that vultures might consume it and be effected.
Eight vultures were killed, a shocking blow to efforts by Israeli nature lovers to ensure the survival of these birds.
Vultures maintain steady life-long monogamous relationships and raise their chicks together, making the effect of the poisoning severe.
The griffon vulture population in Israel, like in other countries, is hovering near extinction.
